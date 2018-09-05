In-N-Out boycott not happening, California Democrat now says after calling for boycott

A call for a boycott of burger joint “In-N-Out” by a prominent California Democrat might be all sizzle and no steak.

California Democratic party chairman Eric Bauman broached the idea of protesting the restaurant last week following reports that the chain had donated money to the GOP.

But on Monday, Bauman seemingly walked back his call to action, in a cryptic statement.

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

“There is no boycott,” Bauman said, according to The Fresno Bee. “I put one tweet out at 10:30 at night and it turned into a whole thing. We’ve raised so much money in small donations as a result of that one tweet and so many people have engaged with that tweet, almost a million people, so it’s amazing how it became this big boycott.”

Bauman’s latest comments came at a Labor Day breakfast at the Fresno Fairgrounds, after he replied to the reports that the fast food chain had donated $25,000 to the California Republican party. – READ MORE