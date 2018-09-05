WATCH: Parkland Victim’s Dad Claims Kavanaugh Wouldn’t Shake Hands. That’s Not What Happened.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the tragic Parkland shooting, claimed on Tuesday that he tried to shake Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hand at the Senate confirmation hearing and that Kavanaugh blew him off.

That is not what happened.

NEW VIDEO of hearing room clearly shows security intervened when Judge #Kavanaugh was approached. pic.twitter.com/ZGRRCcWroW — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 4, 2018

"As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him," White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah wrote on Twitter. "Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened."