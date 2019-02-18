Sorry, Bernie and AOC: Socialism has very few fans among voters according to new poll

Socialism may be the chic belief among some progressive Democrats and independents. American voters, however, give a very tepid review of socialism according to new Fox News poll.

It found that only a quarter of registered U.S. voters them gave thumbs up to socialism — the economic ideology praised by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont independent, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat.

“Capitalism buries socialism,” said Fox News polling director Dana Blanton.

“Despite the prominence of socialistic ideas and policy proposals in recent weeks, Americans are favorable toward the merits of the capitalistic system. And they’re bullish on the state of the economy,” reported Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the poll with Democrat Chris Anderson.

Capitalism has more than twice the popularity of socialism, the poll found – READ MORE