In Mayor Pete’s South Bend, Indiana, ‘Morale Is at an All-Time Low’ Among Police Officers

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo went on the road for “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday night — and shared some horrifying insights about South Bend, Indiana.

Arroyo spoke with a number of residents of the city for their take on Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential candidacy in light of the economic worries in South Bend.

“We’ve got a mayor that’s more concerned about politics right now than he is about public safety in our own city, and it’s infuriating,” said Harvey Mills, president of the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police.

“Now the public sees us as villains,” Mills added. “They’re looking at police officers as someone that wants to hurt them, not help them,” he said, explaining why it’s tougher for law enforcement to do their jobs right now. “And morale is at an all-time low, as far as I’m concerned. I’ve been a police officer here for 27 years. This is the lowest I’ve ever seen it.”

“And it’s mainly due to the mayor’s lack of public support for our officers.”

Mills said that "more than 10 officers have been shot at" since the Eric Logan shooting case in June of this year. "We attribute that to the racism remarks that Mayor Pete has been spewing, and demoralizing our police department and the public. You know, the public is now afraid to approach us."