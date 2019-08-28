The PC police are going after Dave Chappelle over what he said in his latest Netflix comedy special

“Please f**king stop watching Dave Chapelle,” tweeted a woman identifying as a transgender lesbian. “The things he says get trans people murdered.”

Chappelle has been criticized previously for his transgender jokes, but he has fired right back against the culture of political correctness.

“What I didn’t realise at the time was that I was breaking an unwritten and unspoken rule of show business,” Chappelle said in the stand-up special titled, “Sticks & Stones.”

"No matter what you do in your artistic expression, you are never, ever, allowed to upset the alphabet people," he continued. "You know who I mean. Those people who took 20% of the alphabet for themselves. I'm talking about them Ls and Bs and Gs and the Ts."