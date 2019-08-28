Beto O’Rourke Supporters Boo Man for Urging America to Return to God

Supporters of Beto O’Rourke heckled a man at a campaign event who urged the former congressman to lead America back to more Christian values to reduce violence.

The man stood up and addressed O’Rourke at a town hall event at Seminar Brewing Company in Florence, South Carolina.

“I grew up with goals, I’m the son of immigrants, we prayed in school, the worst problem in school was chewing gum under the desks,” the man said.

“Boo!” shouted O’Rourke supporters when the man mentioned prayer in school and God.

“It’s 2019!” another supporter jeered.

"Nobody wants to hear you, give the mic back!" another supporter shouted.