Zuckerberg announces new verification requirements for political ads on Facebook

Facebook announced changes to its political advertising policy on Friday ahead of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s expected appearance in Washington next week.

The site will now show who pays for all political and issue-based ads and require advertisers to be more transparent about who and where they are. The changes come on the heels of a bad year for the social media company after revelations that user data was given to outside parties, and used Russian-based internet trolls were allowed to advertise during the 2016 election.

Mr. Zuckerberg announced the changes in a Facebook post.

Facebook says the new labeling on ads will debut in the coming months and a searchable database is set to launch in June. Mr. Zuckerberg said it’s important to the company to have these changes done prior to the midterm races this fall. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1