In an Epic Troll, Donald Trump Opens ‘The Office of the Former President’

For President Trump, turnabout is fair play. Following the election, President Biden opened the Office of the President-Elect in Delaware. He would give speeches and make announcements from behind a podium that looked very much like the one the president uses. It was a blatant attempt to minimize the outgoing administration’s coverage and put to rest any issues raised about election integrity. While the moniker was not new, Biden took it to a new level.

Today, President Trump officially opened the Former President’s Office in an obvious troll to make a broader point. He is not going away, and neither is his policy agenda. While he will need to figure out how to amplify his message off Twitter, it does not appear he intends to stay quiet or take up painting like President George W. Bush.

INBOX: Palm Beach County, Florida —Today, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, formally opened the Office of the Former President. pic.twitter.com/3F8BrEKCvr — Independent Women’s Voice (@IWV) January 26, 2021

If the Trump organization had one strong suit, it was marketing. Positioning him as a champion for the American people in this announcement is authentic and the essence of his policy agenda. President Trump was the first to give a voice to disenfranchised voters by saying he would end international agreements that disadvantaged Americans. While his tax policy and judicial appointments were typically Republican, his trade policies and, to some extent, his foreign policy were not.- READ MORE

