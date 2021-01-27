Anthony Fauci: It ‘Just Makes Common Sense’ That Two Masks Are Likely More Effective

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, appeared to support the idea of “double-masking,” or wearing two masks at once, during a Monday appearance on TODAY, telling anchor Savannah Guthrie that it “just makes common sense that it would likely be more effective.”

“A lot of folks are hearing now about double-masking — wearing two masks or try to get one of those N95 medical-grade masks. Do you believe that’s advisable and makes a difference?” Guthrie asked the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director.

“You know, it likely does because I mean this is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in,” Fauci responded, appearing to condone the practice.

“So if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it would likely be more effective and that’s the reason why you see people either double-masking or doing a version of an N95,” he added:

“We don’t want to get complacent.” Watch @SavannahGuthrie’s full interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on vaccine shortages, new coronavirus strains and what comes next. pic.twitter.com/15plEBZ5e1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 25, 2021

Fauci’s seeming support of double-masking, a practice recently promoted by the New York Times, follows remarks he made early in the pandemic, dismissing the need for universal masking. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --