Megyn Kelly Blames CNN And Media For Capitol Riots

In the weeks since the Capitol riots earlier this month, liberals have been placing all of the blame for what happened squarely on President Donald Trump. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, however, is speaking out to place some of the blame on CNN and on the media.

Kelly argued that networks are to blame for “a complete lack of trust” in this country, according to Daily Mail.

“Part of the reason we saw what happened at the Capitol here two weeks ago is because there had been a complete lack of trust in the media, and people don’t know where to turn for true information, they don’t trust the media anymore. And it’s a major problem,” Kelly explained.

“They hated him so much, they checked their objectivity, and it wasn’t just CNN, all of them did. They just couldn’t check their own personal feelings about him,” she added. “The media destroyed itself, but Trump certainly helped. He sort of set a trap that walked right into and it worked really well.”

Not stopping there, Kelly went on to say that lots of reporters followed the “Jorge Ramos theory of covering Trump,” by describing Trump’s remarks as racist and misogynist.- READ MORE

