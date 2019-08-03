Eight Covington Catholic teens file defamation lawsuit against Sen. Warren, others

Eight Covington Catholic High School students claim they were defamed during a field trip to Washington in January in a lawsuit filed in Kentucky.

The lawsuit seeks damages for alleged defamatory comments by 12 individuals—lawmakers, journalists and social media personalities, Law & Crime reported Friday.

The individuals include presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman.

The field trip drew international headlines after Covington High student Nicholas Sandmann, wearing a MAGA hat, was filmed directly facing a Native American activist near the Lincoln Memorial.

Just days ago, a lawsuit Sandmann and his family brought against The Washington Post over its coverage was dismissed by a Kentucky federal judge.

"Several of our Senators, most-famous celebrities, and widely read journalists, collectively used their large social media platforms, perceived higher credibility and public followings to lie and libel minors they never met, based on an event they never witnessed," the lawsuit said, according to Law & Crime.


