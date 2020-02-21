Kent State Marks 50th Anniversary Of Vietnam Protest Tragedy. They Pay $83,000 For A Speaker: Jane Fonda

On May 4, 1970, during a huge protest against U.S. involvement in the Vietnam war at Kent State University, Ohio National Guard troops fired at students, killing four students and injuring nine others.

Now, for an event at the university marking the 50th anniversary of the tragedy, Kent State is shelling out $83,000 to a famous celebrity to come and speak: Jane Fonda.

PJ Media reports: In a move that surprised many in the Northeast Ohio area and beyond, Kent State President Todd Diacon announced that actress, activist, and (former?) communist sympathizer Jane Fonda will be one of the speakers at an anniversary commemoration of the shooting on May 3—and she’ll be paid a whopping $83,000 to ostensibly reminisce about her anti-war activism.

As PJ Media noted, Kent State spokesman Eric Mansfield defended the decision, asserting that the commemoration advisory committee "developed three pillars that guided the planning: honoring and remembering those killed and wounded; educating about May 4, 1970, and the dangers of polarizing rhetoric and divisive discourse; and above all, inspiring current and future students to be leaders in peaceful conflict resolution and reconciliation."

