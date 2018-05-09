Immediately After Freeing Korean Prisoners, Family of American Captive Said One Thing to Trump

The family of Tony Kim, one of the prisoners released from North Korea Wednesday, is thanking God and President Donald Trump for his release from captivity.

Kim, previously a professor at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology was detained by North Korean authorities in 2017 for allegedly “committing criminal acts of hostility aimed at overturning the DPRK.” After a year in captivity, he is finally on his way home, along with three other prisoners.

“We are grateful for the release of our husband and father, Tony Kim, and the other two American detainees. We want to thank all of those who have worked toward and contributed to his return home. We also want to thank the President for engaging directly with North Korea,” the family said in a statement, adding, “Mostly, we thank God for Tony’s safe return.”

“We appreciate all of the support and prayers of friends and even strangers during this challenging year. You are dear to our hearts. We ask that you continue to pray for the people of North Korea and for the release of all who are still being held. Thank you,” the statement from the Kim family concluded.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1