Mueller refuses to let Trump send in written answers to interview questions: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller has rejected a proposal from President Trump’s legal team to send in written answers to questions related to the Russia investigation, CBS News reported early Tuesday.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who joined Trump’s legal team last month, said in an interview that the proposal was rejected, according to the network. He also said that if there is a sit-down interview, certain issues would have to be off-limits to investigators, but did not provide specifics, it added.

Giuliani also said that Trump’s legal team also wants to set a time limit for the interview, CBS said.

The network noted that the Trump legal team’s preference for written responses could help protect the president from possibly lying or misleading the FBI investigators. – READ MORE

