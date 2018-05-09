WATCH: Pelosi Gives AMAZING Gift To The GOP For 2018 Elections

On Tuesday, speaking with Politico’s Jake Sherman, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) decided to present the Republican Party a generous gift for the coming elections in November: she admitted she is in favor of raising taxes.

Sherman prompted Pelosi by commenting about a new GOP ad that targets her: “They have a new ad that they put out after you said that you thought that you were going to win the majority that says — the title was, “All at Stake.” It said that you would like to institute a single-payer healthcare program and raise taxes — I think they mean roll back the tax cuts that they passed this year. Is that — what do you think of that, is that true?”

Pelosi laughed, “Well, the second part there is accurate. I do think that we should revisit the tax legislation in the way that we always have, in a bipartisan, transparent way, that the result is unifying for the country.” – READ MORE

