‘I’m Not Disappointed’: O’Rourke Tries to Explain His Nosedive in the 2020 Primary Polls (VIDEO)

2020 presidential primary candidate and former Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-Texas) said that he was “not disappointed” about his campaign after taking a nosedive in the polls following a strong start.

While giving an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” O’Rourke — who lost to Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after his 2018 Senate campaign raised nearly $80 million — was asked on whether he was “disappointed” with his how his campaign seemed to be “sputtering” after he did well in the get-go of the race.

WATCH: @BetoORourke on his sputtering 2020 campaign: "I'm not disappointed." #MTP #IfItsSunday



"We're not gonna be able to accomplish this in just one media cycle or in a couple of months. It's a long, hard-fought campaign." pic.twitter.com/pms8V5T7in — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 2, 2019

O'Rourke said that he was "not disappointed" that his campaign seemed to be falling behind the other people in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination because it is a "long, hard-fought campaign" made up of "extraordinary people." He claimed his campaign's success will not be measured "in just one media cycle or in a couple of months."