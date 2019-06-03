Nebraska school that declared candy canes ‘too religious’ pulls yearbook with Christian symbol



Fifth graders at an Omaha, Neb. school voted to put inspirational words shaped like a cross on the front cover of their yearbook. The cross-shaped design featured words like love, imagine, dream, and faith.

But several weeks after Manchester Elementary School printed its yearbook, an issue was raised about the religious imagery – before the commemorative books had been placed in students’ hands.

Kara Perchal, a spokeswoman for Elkhorn Public Schools, said leaders of the school’s parent-teacher organization, which oversees the yearbook, decided to scrub the kids’ choice from the cover.

The PTO reprinted the yearbooks without the cross shape and just a sky on the cover.

PTO President Andrea Abrahamson told the Omaha World-Herald that the board “voted unanimously to reprint the cover as it was not sensitive to our all-student agenda.”

The Elkhorn School District made national headlines in December after its principal, dubbed "The Grinch," was placed on leave for banning J-shaped candy canes representing "Jesus" and other Christmas-related items.