Republican Rep Blocks ‘Swamp’ Vote That Would Quickly Pass $19B Disaster Bill: ‘I Object’

A Republican congressman in the House of Representatives became the second member to block the Democrats from passing a $19 billion disaster aid bill by unanimous consent.

On Tuesday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) followed the lead of fellow Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) in blocking the passage of the bill that House Democrats were trying to pass by consent a second time.

As IJR Red previously reported, Roy was the lone dissenting congressman in the House to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) attempt to pass the same measure by consent after Congress broke for recess last week.

Legislative malpractice is all-too-common here in The Swamp. I object. pic.twitter.com/zLttUrXCBe — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 28, 2019

On the House floor, the Kentucky congressman tore into Pelosi, saying that she “should have called a vote on this bill” before congressional recess if she “felt like it was must-pass legislation.”

"If the speaker of this House felt that this was must-pass legislation, the speaker of this House should have called a vote on this bill before sending every member of Congress on recess for 10 days," Massie said. "And I object."