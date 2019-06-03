Republican Rep Blocks ‘Swamp’ Vote That Would Quickly Pass $19B Disaster Bill: ‘I Object’

A Republican congressman in the House of Representatives became the second member to block the Democrats from passing a $19 billion disaster aid bill by unanimous consent.
On Tuesday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) followed the lead of fellow Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) in blocking the passage of the bill that House Democrats were trying to pass by consent a second time.
As IJR Red previously reported, Roy was the lone dissenting congressman in the House to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) attempt to pass the same measure by consent after Congress broke for recess last week.
On the House floor, the Kentucky congressman tore into Pelosi, saying that she “should have called a vote on this bill” before congressional recess if she “felt like it was must-pass legislation.”
“If the speaker of this House felt that this was must-pass legislation, the speaker of this House should have called a vote on this bill before sending every member of Congress on recess for 10 days,” Massie said. “And I object.” – READ MORE