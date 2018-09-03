Suspected MS-13 member raped girl, 11, in her bedroom, police say

A suspected MS-13 gang member was captured Saturday, days after he broke into the New York City bedroom of a sleeping 11-year-old girl and raped her, police said.

Julio C. Ayala, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with rape, sexually motivated burglary, criminal sex act, sexual abuse and act in a manner injurious to a child, New York City police said. Police told Fox News that Ayala is believed to be an MS-13 gang member and is from El Salvador.

Authorities have been hunting for the 18-year-old since Wednesday after he allegedly climbed into the girl’s bedroom in Brooklyn through the second-floor window about 11:30 p.m. and raped her.

The attacker fled the scene through the window as the girl “cried for her parents’ help.” The parents called 911.

Authorities looked through nearby surveillance video and spotted Ayala walking near Flatbush and Parkside avenues as he was putting a sweatshirt on over his tank top. – READ MORE

A grand jury in Texas this week indicted five suspected MS-13 gang members in connection with an armed robbery in Dallas, according to court records revealed Friday.

Five members of MS-13 gang indicted in connection with armed robbery in Dallas https://t.co/OfGbITxCfh — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) September 1, 2018

The men were named as suspects in a Dallas western store holdup earlier this year, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Among the five is a man who admitted to being the leader of the PLS, an MS-13 subgroup, according to an affidavit. All five were charged with robbery, conspiracy, and a weapons violation, according to an indictment filed Tuesday. – READ MORE