Tom Steyer Refuses to Donate to the Democratic Party After ‘Schumer Shutdown’ Debacle

Tom Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager and Democratic mega-donor, said in an interview with Fortune on Wednesday that he refuses to donate to the Democratic Party after the “Schumer Shutdown” debacle.

Steyer revealed in an interview on Wednesday, “I don’t have a litmus test on any one thing, but I do have a litmus test for elected officials standing on principle and doing the right thing, looked at holistically. And I want to say that after the DACA vote I have decided not to give anything to the national party committees.”

Steyer confirmed that his refusal to donate to the Democratic Party includes the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), as well as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). Steyer added that he has not discussed his decision with any parts of the Democratic organizations.

Both the DSCC and the DCCC did not respond to a request for comment from Fortune, but the DNC cheered the work of Steyer’s group, NextGen America. – READ MORE

Billionaire Democrat mega-donor Tom Steyer is doubling down in his campaign to urge his party to impeach President Donald Trump, spending another $10 million on his advertising campaign, he announced Thursday.

The Los Angeles Times notes that Steyer, who has already spent $10 million on the effort, is enthusiastic.

In 2014, Steyer spent $74 million on Senate races backing Democrats who promised to take action on climate change. Much of that money was wasted, as Democrats lost the Senate, but it did produce an all-night talkathon on the floor of the Senate, as Democrats held a mock filibuster to demand action on climate change.