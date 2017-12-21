George Soros Illegally Bankrolling Campaign To Amend Ireland’s Constitution, Government Watchdog Says

Left-wing billionaire donor George Soros is illegally bankrolling a campaign to repeal the Eight Amendment of Ireland’s constitution, which protects “the right to life of the unborn,” according to an independent government watchdog.

Ireland’s Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO), has ordered left-wing organization Amnesty International to return a donation of more than $162,000 from Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF). The donation is in violation of the 1997 Electoral Act, which bars foreign organizations from giving donations of more than $100 for “political purposes,” according to SIPO.

Amnesty has refused to return the donation, a defiant decision that OSF is supporting, British newspaper The Times reported on Wednesday. Amnesty has claimed that the law is unfair.

An OSF spokesman told The Times the group is “proud to be one of the sources of support for local advocacy efforts to bring Ireland’s abortion law in line with its commitments under international human rights law.” – READ MORE

