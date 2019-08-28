Illegal immigrant raped Maryland girl, 16, at knifepoint in her bedroom, police say

An illegal immigrant in Maryland is alleged to have crawled into the bed of a teenage girl while she was taking a nap and placed a knife against her throat before proceeding to rapeher, according to authorities.

Federal officials have requested to keep the man in custody.

The Montgomery County Police Department said Nelson Saul Reyes-Medrano, 46, is charged with first-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor, and first-degree assault in connection with the late August 2018 attack.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman told Fox News that Reyes-Medrano was living in the U.S. illegally and the federal law enforcement agency has lodged a detainer against him.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RAPE SUSPECT RELEASED FROM MARYLAND JAIL, VIOLATING DETAINER POLICY, ICE SAYS

Local police said the victim, who was 16 at the time, was taking a nap at the apartment where Reyes-Medrano also lived when she felt someone else get on the bed. She opened her eyes and saw the 46-year-old had positioned himself on top of her. – READ MORE