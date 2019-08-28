Previously Deported Illegal Alien Pleads Guilty to Brutally Murdering 10-Year-Old Girl

A previously deported illegal alien has pleaded guilty to strangling and drowning his ten-year-old cousin after attempting to sexually assault her in 2016 in Cherokee County, Texas.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, an illegal alien from Mexico, pleaded guilty on Thursday to murdering Kayla Gomez-Orozco, his cousin by marriage, in 2016 after the girl went missing, CBS Austin reports.

Court records released after the murder reveal gruesome details where Zavala-Garcia kidnapped Gomez-Orozco from a church service and attempted to sexually assault her. According to prosecutors, the illegal alien struck the girl in the head with a blunt object, then strangled and drowned her. – READ MORE