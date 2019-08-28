Alabama GOP adopts resolution pushing for Rep. Ilhan Omar’s expulsion from Congress

Alabama Republicans are urging lawmakers to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. from Congress after a series of controversial statements, including remarks about Israel and her support of economic boycotts against that country.

The state GOP passed a resolution last weekend at the party’s summer meeting in Auburn calling on its congressional delegation to “proceed with the expulsion process” against the first-term congresswoman.

“Representative Omar has engaged in rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism by falsely accusing U.S. armed forces of committing war crimes while on mission to liberate her home country of Somalia,” the resolution said.

It said Omar also “dismissed the 9/11 terror attacks waged by radical Islam” and “sympathized with a convicted terrorist” by advocating for “sentencing leniency.”

State Rep. Tommy Hanes introduced the resolution, which was approved on a voice vote. One Republican opposed it, according to The Alabama Political Reporter.