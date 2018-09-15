Sanders allies expect him to make second White House bid

Allies to Bernie Sanders say the Independent senator from Vermont is increasingly likely to make a second bid for the White House in 2020 — once again as a Democrat.

“I expect him to run,” said Larry Cohen, the chairman of Our Revolution, an organization formed by Sanders operatives after their candidate lost the Democratic presidential primary to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“He’s probably the most popular elected official,” Cohen added.

Sanders allies increasingly talk more confidently about the likelihood of a second presidential bid. Just a few months ago, the allies were more careful about his potential candidacy.

Jeff Weaver, who served as Sanders's campaign manager in 2016, said Sanders "is being very thoughtful about" whether he enters the race.