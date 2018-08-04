Illegal Charged with Molesting Own Step-Daughter Gets $1 Million from Taxpayers

According to a video uploaded Wednesday, Valerio-Romero — an illegal immigrant who stands accused of molesting his own 8-year-old stepdaughter — has received over $1 million in medical treatments while he’s incarcerated.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the Mexican citizen was in the custody of officials in Utah County, Utah when he was diagnosed with cancer. Since then, his medical bills have been so high that, according to CBS News, Sheriff Jim Tracy was faced with the choice of having to lay off employees or close jail beds. He’s since resigned over the case.

“Forty-nine-year-old Gerardo Valerio-Romero’s tab for cancer treatment has all but bankrupted the local jail in a Utah county, where he’s been charged with six counts of sexually assaulting his own 8-year-old stepdaughter, along with eight felony counts of forgery and one count of illegally possessing someone else’s ID,” Hughes says in the Wednesday video.

“Valerio-Romero was arrested back in March of last year, but his trial has already been postponed twice,” she noted. “In the meantime, he’s managed to cost the county nearly a million bucks in cancer treatments — and that’s even after the hospital agreed to discounts. – READ MORE

