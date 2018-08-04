WATCH: Punk Goes Up Against Mom with Shotgun, Loses Big Time

On Wednesday, Jason Howerton — the director of engagement at CRTV — shared eye-opening surveillance footage from a would-be home invasion in Florida.

The incident happened last year, but it was a local story and most likely missed by many national viewers.

“Threatening an armed mom’s children is one of the easiest ways to die,” wrote Howerton. “Well done, mom.”

Threatening an armed mom's children is one of the easiest ways to die. Well done, mom.pic.twitter.com/WBKBVmhqJp — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 1, 2018

Video from the altercation shows a black male attempting to break down the front door of a home in Miami Gardens.

Inside the house, a mom had two young kids with her … and she wasn’t about to let the intruder win.

“The alleged thief didn’t know there was a mother armed with a shotgun on the other side of the door, protecting her two children, ages 3 and 10,” reported WPVI TV.

“All of the sudden I hear some banging noise. I thought it was my dreams or something,” the mom — who has a Hispanic accent and asked not to be identified — told the local media. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1