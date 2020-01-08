Illegal border crossings surge 400% — in Maine

The number of illegal immigrants arrested at the United States border skyrocketed 400 percent in Maine in recent years, in part because of special electronic travel authorization with Mexico that allows Mexican citizens into the country without a visa.

Another busy weekend for #USBPMaine. Several arrests involving border incursions in this area. Very remote, very cold (14 degrees), lots of snow…doesn’t matter. The answer is, yes. Illicit cross-border activity is happening in #Maine.#BorderSecurity #KnowBorders #CBP #USBP pic.twitter.com/xRaYXLUWSM — Jason Owens, Chief Patrol Agent (@JOwensUSBP) January 6, 2020

Last month, border patrol agents patrolling the New Brunswick-Maine border arrested five men crossing illegally in a vehicle near Limestone, Maine: three Mexicans for illegal entry, another Mexican citizen for illegal re-entry, and an American citizen who was charged with alien smuggling, CBC reports.

“We’ve seen a pattern of this, not only in the state of Maine, but also among the entire northern border,” Jason Schneider, deputy patrol officers stationed in Houlton, Maine, told the news site.

Schneider explained that many of the illegal immigrants attempting to cross the northern border made their way to Canada under a special electronic travel authorization program that eliminates the need for a visa.