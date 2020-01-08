Bloomberg Spends Millions on Super Bowl Ad Aimed to Get ‘Under Trump’s Skin’

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be using the Super Bowl game being televised as a way to take a swing at President Donald Trump.

At the annual National Football League (NFL) game — a championship that draws tens of millions of viewers — on Feb. 2 viewers will see an advertisement by Bloomberg. The target of the advertisement: Trump.

“The biggest point is getting under Trump’s skin,” Bloomberg’s campaign spokesperson Michael Frazier said, as The New York Times reported. “We have the means to raise a national campaign, unlike any other candidate.”

It’s unclear what the exact price tag of Bloomberg’s advertisement will be. However, as The Times reports, it will “most likely cost at least $10 million and potentially one-up President Trump’s campaign.” – READ MORE