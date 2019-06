What’s wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

As the House Speaker berated President Trump to California Democrat activists on Saturday, she suffered face spasms, jaw problems and left words out of sentences.

“And aren’t we proud of all of our Democratic candidates for president,” she said, adding in a muttered fashion, “You’ll be hearing from many of them at this convention.”

“Our grass— I, I just caution you this,” she continued, suffering a face spasm. – read more