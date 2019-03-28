Illegal Alien Kills Sheriff’s Deputy In Washington State, Report Says

Last Tuesday night, an illegal alien road rage suspect allegedly shot and killed a Washington state sheriff’s deputy named Ryan Thompson. According to Fox News, Thompson tragically became the first active-duty law enforcement officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in Kittitas County, Washington since 1927.

Here is how commentator Daniel Horowitz summarized the incident at Conservative Review:

Because of an illegal alien who overstayed his agriculture visa, a sheriff’s deputy in Washington state is dead and another local police officer wounded. According to Fox News, “29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro, a Mexican citizen, entered the U.S. at Laredo, Texas, in April 2014 on a temporary agricultural worker visa.” The maximum duration of an H-2A visa is no longer than three years. Del Toro’s visa expired at some time several years ago, but he still remained in the country illegally for an unknown amount of time. Tuesday night, following a road rage incident with Del Toro, police were called out to the scene, and the illegal alien opened fire on the cops. The 42-year-old Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Thompson was killed, and 22-year-old Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez was wounded. …The suspect in this killing should long ago have been removed from this country

According to Fox News, “Ellensburg[, Washington] Police Capt. Dan Hansberry said there were no warrants pending for arrest, and officers do not know why he fled the attempted stop.” – READ MORE