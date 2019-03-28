Poll: Majority Of Registered Voters Are Open To Re-Electing Trump

Fifty-four percent in the Hill-HarrisX survey released Monday said they would think about voting for Trump, though 46 percent of registered voters said they would not even consider casting a ballot for the president.

The polling was conducted before a summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusions was released on Sunday by Attorney General William Barr. That summary reported that Mueller did not find evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia, a huge win for the president.

People who said they backed Trump in 2016 are likely to back him again.

Ninety-five percent of respondents who said they had picked Trump in his first run for office said they could find a reason vote for him again in 2020.

The vast majority of respondents who cast ballots for Trump’s former Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, said they would not vote to re-elect him, though a somewhat sizable minority is at least open to the idea.

Seventy-six percent of former Clinton voters said they would “never” vote for Trump but 24 percent said they would at least consider it. – READ MORE