Chris Evans Might ‘Cut Ties’ With Tom Brady For Trump Support, Willing To Alienate Fans

“Captain America” may cut ties with America’s most patriotic football team simply because the quarterback supported President Trump.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, actor Chris Evans said that if Tom Brady is a persistent Trump supporter, then he may have to call it quits with Brady.

“I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter,” Evans told THR. “I’m just hoping he’s one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it. Maybe he thought it was going to be different — and even that bothers me — but maybe there’s a chance now he just thinks Trump’s an absolute dumb sh**, which he is. If he doesn’t, if he’s still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties. It’s really tough.”

According to HuffPost, the Boston native has long been a New England Patriots fan and is one of their fiercest promoters on social media. While Evans loves the team, he has never met Tom Brady and doesn’t have any plans to. – READ MORE