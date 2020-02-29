Illegal Alien Fined $280 for Killing Two Law Enforcement Officers Still Driving Freely in U.S.

An illegal alien fined $280 for leaving two law enforcement officers dead after a negligent driving accident has since been driving freely in the United States, an investigation by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) finds.

Roberto Garza Palacios, a 28-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was given a slap on the wrist after he caused a car crash in December 2017 that immediately killed 33-year-old Sander Cohen, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office deputy chief, and later left FBI agent Carlos Wolff, 36-years-old, dead at a nearby hospital.

Palacios received a $280 fine for the deadly car crash, with prosecutors saying that the illegal alien’s killing of Cohen and Wolff did not constitute a “reckless disregard” for life.

An investigation by IRLI reveals that since Cohen and Wolff’s deaths, Palacios has remained in the U.S. and has been driving freely with a driver’s license – READ MORE

