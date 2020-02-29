Orthopedic Surgeon: Princess Diana Would Have Lived If It Weren’t For Socialized Medicine

Speaking at CPAC on Thursday on a panel discussion called “Prescription for Failure: The Ills of Socialized Medicine,” an orthopedic surgeon ripped socialized medicine, stating that Great Britain’s Princess Diana would still be alive today if she had not been in a country with socialized medicine when her car crashed.

As PJ Media reports, Dr. David Schneider, an orthopedic surgeon from Colorado, referenced Congressman Steve Scalise, who introduced the panel. Scalise was critically wounded in June 2017 when he was shot by left-wing activist James Hodgkinson, resulting in Scalise going into shock before he was taken to Med Star Washington Hospital, where he underwent immediate surgery.

Schneider opined that under socialized medicine, wait times for care “are disastrous.” PJ Media noted, “In Canada, the wait time to see a specialist is two years, and then another two years to get the procedure.”

Schneider stated, “People in this country would go crazy if you were told you had to wait four months … Princess Diana was in the car accident in France. They actually don’t have any trauma specialists in France. For the first hour after that accident, she was still in that tunnel. And after an hour, they took her to a nearby hospital and she was alive for another three hours and they couldn’t control the bleeding from her pulmonary artery.”

He added, “There were no trauma-trained people there … I really believe, knowing what I know about her care and comparing it to what Congressman Scalise had, Princess Diana would have lived had that accident happened here in America.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --