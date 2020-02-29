Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Mike Pence: ‘What’s His Plan To Stop The Virus, Abstinence?’

On Wednesday night, comedian Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith once again, jokingly suggesting that he has no plan to stop the coronavirus other than engaging in superstitious nonsense like abstinence.

During his opening monologue, Kimmel reacted to the news that President Donald Trump has tapped Mike Pence to combat the coronavirus, mockingly asserting that perhaps the president wants to kill Mike Pence by handing over such a task to him.

“Didn’t it seem Pence didn’t know that was going to happen? ‘I hope the virus isn’t spread by kissing ass, because if it is, they’ve got the wrong guy!’ Seriously,” Kimmel said, as reported by Newsbusters. “Mike Pence is in trouble. Why is Mike Pence, why is Mike Pence in charge? What is his plan to stop the virus, abstinence? I think Trump might be trying to kill him, I really do.”

The jokes prompted loud applause and laughter from Kimmel’s audience. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --