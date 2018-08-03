SCOTUS May Decide If States Can Defund Planned Parenthood

The chipping away at Roe v. Wade will come in many forms. One hopeful prospect is states having the inalienable right to defund abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood of taxpayer dollars without judicial interference. Such a case may come before the Supreme Court in just a few months’ time.

With the potential nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the highest bench in the land, an arguably more conservative justice than his predecessor Anthony Kennedy, pro-lifers have a reinvigorated hope that abortion will no longer be a court-sanctioned constitutional right, or, at the very least, hope that they will be able to pass laws severely restricting it without an activist judge stepping in the way.

According to LifeNews, one of the first battles in this quest will be the Supreme Court allowing states to defund Planned Parenthood, as in the case of a Kansas law the lower courts rendered unconstitutional.

“Back in 2016, Kansas began withholding state tax dollars from Planned Parenthood in the wake of reports that the organization had been trafficking in human baby body parts,” reports the outlet. “In February of this year, the 10th Circuit ruled the State’s actions unconstitutional. In March, the State of Kansas filed a petition with the US Supreme Court to overturn this terrible ruling.”

Should the Kavanaugh court agree to take the case, pro-lifers may finally have the opportunity to defund the abortion giant without fear of a lawsuit stripping that away. Such has been the status quo recently: Planned Parenthood sues and a federal judge appointed by Obama or Clinton sides with them. – READ MORE

In the GOP’s efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, the court system just handed it a victory.

A federal judge ruled against three Planned Parenthood organizations that had joined up with the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association in a lawsuit to block Trump administration guidelines on how grants for family planning funds would be awarded, according to Reuters.

These new procedures prioritized risk-avoidance strategies in family planning, including abstinence, primary health care, and faith-based options.

So our tax dollars are being funneled into Democrat coffers with #PlannedParenthood acting as the bagman? pic.twitter.com/BwvU3aKi9R — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 15, 2018

While some on the left complain that the potential loss of these grants will result in decreased availability for necessary services, others point out that while these organizations receive federal funding, they turn around and spend other funds to promote political candidates rather than provide health services – READ MORE

