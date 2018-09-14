Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Abusing Child in Alabama

An Illegal Alien Has Been Arrested And Charged With Sexually Abusing A Child In Boaz, Alabama After Allegedly Confessing To The Crime.

Antonio Corince, a 29-year-old illegal alien, turned himself into the Boaz Police Department and allegedly confessed to sexually abusing a child for months.

“This is something that will haunt them the rest of their lives,” Boaz Chief of Police Josh Gaskin told WAAY31 about the sexual abuse suffered by the child. – READ MORE