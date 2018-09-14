Democratic Senate Candidate Fought To Protect Criminals Caught With Child Prostitutes, Took Major Money From Founders Of Sex Trafficking Website

Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema fought to protect criminals who had sex with child prostitutes and later took tens of thousands of dollars from the founders of an alleged sex trafficking website.

The revelation of Sinema’s disturbing views was made in an ad targeting her that recently aired which showed her downplaying the seriousness of child prostitution because, according to her, “some of these children look older than me.”

Local Arizona media fact-checked the ad and found that it was true and also found that Sinema's defense of her voting record was misleading.