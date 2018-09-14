    True Pundit

    Politics

    Democratic Senate Candidate Fought To Protect Criminals Caught With Child Prostitutes, Took Major Money From Founders Of Sex Trafficking Website

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema fought to protect criminals who had sex with child prostitutes and later took tens of thousands of dollars from the founders of an alleged sex trafficking website.

    The revelation of Sinema’s disturbing views was made in an ad targeting her that recently aired which showed her downplaying the seriousness of child prostitution because, according to her, “some of these children look older than me.”

    Local Arizona media fact-checked the ad and found that it was true and also found that Sinema’s defense of her voting record was misleading.- READ MORE

     

    WATCH: Arizona Democratic Senate Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Fought To Protect Criminals Caught With Child Prostitutes, Took Major Money From Founders Of Sex Trafficking Website
    WATCH: Arizona Democratic Senate Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Fought To Protect Criminals Caught With Child Prostitutes, Took Major Money From Founders Of Sex Trafficking Website

    Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema fought to protect criminals who had sex with child prostitutes and later took tens of thousands of dollars from the founders of an alleged sex trafficking website.

    Daily Wire Daily Wire
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: