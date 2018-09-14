Michael Moore: ‘Absolutely’ Possible That Trump Is America’s Last President (VIDEO)

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said it’s “absolutely possible” that President Trump will be the last president of the United States.

Moore made the comments on Thursday during an MSNBC special on his new film “Fahrenheit 11/9,” which looks at the 2016 election and what’s at stake in November’s midterms.

At one point in the film’s trailer, Moore refers to Trump as “the last president of the United States.”

Host Chris Hayes asked Moore if he really believes that.

“I think it’s possible, absolutely,” Moore replied.– READ MORE