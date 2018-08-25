Hospital security guard caught having sex with woman’s corpse, authorities say

A security guard at a Tennessee hospital had sex in a storage room with a dead woman’s body, authorities said Thursday.

Cameron Wright, 23, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after at least two witnesses saw him having sex with a dead body inside a body storage area at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said Wright admitted to the crime. His bond was set at $3,000.

St. Francis Hospital-Memphis said in a statement obtained by FOX13 Memphis that Wright has since been fired.

Harrisburg, Pa. (Ap) — Attorneys General Around The U.s. Have Been Largely Silent This Week About Any Plans To Conduct An Investigation Like Pennsylvania’s That Uncovered Widespread Child Sexual Abuse In Six Roman Catholic Dioceses, Although New York’s Top Prosecutor Is An Exception, Saying She Is Exploring Teaming Up With The Local District Attorneys.

The comments by the New York attorney general’s office Friday come on the heels of a sweeping grand jury report that also accused a succession of bishops and other church leaders of helping to keep quiet allegations against some 300 “predator priests” who had victimized more than 1,000 children.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood has directed her criminal division to reach out to local district attorneys to see if they can “establish a partnership on this issue,” her spokeswoman, Amy Spitalnick, said in statement. “Victims in New York deserve to be heard as well.”

In New York, the attorney general, unlike district attorneys, doesn’t have the power to convene grand juries to investigate such abuses. Two — in Westchester and Suffolk counties — already have.

Meanwhile, many state attorneys general have a narrow scope of investigative authority, unless a local prosecutor refers a case to them. That's ultimately how Pennsylvania's grand jury investigation began.