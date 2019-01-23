Trump rallies for border wall as McConnell moves new bill: ‘No Cave!’

President Trump on Tuesday urged Republicans not to “cave” on border security and the partial government shutdown as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., lines up a vote on legislation to fund a border wall and the government — and challenge Democrats in the process.

“Without a Wall our Country can never have Border or National Security. With a powerful Wall or Steel Barrier, Crime Rates (and Drugs) will go substantially down all over the U.S.,” Trump tweeted, before accusing Democrats of playing political games.

Without a Wall our Country can never have Border or National Security. With a powerful Wall or Steel Barrier, Crime Rates (and Drugs) will go substantially down all over the U.S. The Dems know this but want to play political games. Must finally be done correctly. No Cave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

“The Dems know this but want to play political games. Must finally be done correctly. No Cave!”

Trump’s tweet comes on the 32nd day of the partial shutdown, and three days after his olive branch proposal to Democrats — consisting of wall funding and other border measures in exchange for protections for immigrants from unsafe countries and those brought to the country illegally as children — was swatted down before he even announced it. – READ MORE