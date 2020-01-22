Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton for Defamation

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit against Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who, without naming Gabbard directly, suggested the presidential candidate was “the favorite of the Russians.”

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, accuses Clinton of having “smeared” Gabbard’s “political and personal reputation.”

“Gabbard, a U.S. Representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district, asserts in her complaint that Clinton deliberately and maliciously made false statements in an attempt to derail Rep. Gabbard’s campaign, by alleging that Gabbard is a ‘Russian asset,’ a statement via Gabbard’s campaign reads.

“Tulsi Gabbard is a loyal American civil servant who has also dedicated her life to protecting the safety of all Americans,” the statement adds. “Rep. Gabbard’s presidential campaign continues to gain momentum, but she has seen her political and personal reputation smeared and her candidacy intentionally damaged by Clinton’s malicious and demonstrably false remarks.” – READ MORE