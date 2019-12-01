Woman Allegedly Beat Her Daughter Nearly To Death Because Child Reminded Her Of Ex-Boyfriend

A two-month old girl is on life support and expected to die after her mother allegedly punched her in the face and slammed her against the floor.

The mother, Nina Singleton of Chicago, allegedly beat the girl starting shortly after she was born because they girl reminded her of her ex-boyfriend. Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Christina Dracopoulos said Singleton told the police this is why she beat her baby girl.

“Every time (Singleton) looked at the victim, (she) imagined the ex-boyfriend being there, and that’s why the defendant punched the victim,” Dracopoulos said, as reported by The Chicago Tribune.

“Singleton admitted to police that she swung the girl over her head by the legs and slammed her onto the tile kitchen floor ‘face first,’ Dracopoulos said,” the Tribune reported. “Though Singleton claimed the incident occurred on Nov. 20, doctors believe it actually happened just hours before the baby was discovered by her father.” – READ MORE