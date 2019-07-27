Prison Guards ‘Laughed’ As Jeffrey Epstein Lay Unconscious From Suicide Attempt

Jeffrey Epstein is so despised even inside his own jail, guards jeered at the pedophile financier as he lay unconscious following his suicide attempt, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“Guards were heard laughing at him as he was sprawled out on the floor, either completely unconscious or close to it,” the source told Radar. “They were laughing and reveling in the drama. They seemed to be getting a kick out of it.”

As Radar exclusively reported, the shamed 66-year-old tried to hang himselfin his jail cell on July 23.

A witness claimed he was “blue in the face” during the horrific incident.

The source further alleged the businessman’s feet were blue, and onlookers heard “gurgling sounds.” – read more