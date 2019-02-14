Media Fail: Polls Confirm Surging Support for Trump

Polling From Politico/morning Consult Shows Support For President Trump And The Border Wall Both Moved In His Direction Since The Beginning Of The Month. This Is A Huge Failure For An Establishment Media That Has Been Campaigning Against Trump And His Wall Non-stop For Months.

On January 30, this very same Politico/Morning Consult poll showed that 47 percent oppose building a wall along our southern border, while 45 percent want to see a wall constructed. In a poll released Wednesday, those opposed have remained steady at 47 percent, but now the same number, 47 percent, want to see the wall built.

Trump’s job approval rating also improved. Last week, only 41 percent of those polled approved of the job the president is doing, with 56 percent saying they disapprove. That number has now jumped to 45 percent approve, with a narrow majority of 51 percent disapproving.

Overall, that is a nine point shift in the president’s favor, quite an accomplishment when you take a close look at a 24/7 corporate media jihad that spends billions on every month to undermine Trump’s public support and defeat his policy proposals. – READ MORE