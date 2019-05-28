Ilhan Omar: I Bring ‘Perspective of a Foreigner’ to U.S. Foreign Policy

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has told a hometown newspaper in Minnesota that she brings “the perspective of a foreigner” to U.S. foreign policy.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported Tuesday: “The Somali-born Minnesota Democrat, saying she brings ‘the perspective of a foreigner’ to her new role, believes that American foreign policy needs to be changed in fundamental ways.” She added that U.S. foreign policy needs “something equivalent to the Green New Deal.”

Omar has a history of radical left-wing activism, and brought a long record of anti-Israel — and antisemitic — rhetoric to Washington. Before winning a seat in Congress, she had called Israel an “apartheid regime,” and tweeted: “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” (She has since deleted the tweet.) She backs the “boycott, divestment, sanctions” (BDS) movement against Israel — despite telling voters in 2018 that she did not.

Nevertheless, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appointed Omar to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, where she has continued to cause controversy — not just regarding Israel, but other issues as well.


