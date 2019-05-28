Taylor Swift says her new music carries some political undertones ahead of 2020 election

Taylor Swift says her new music carries some “political undertones” after speaking out in favor of Tennessee Democrats in 2018.

The “ME!” singer typically stays away from polarizing political opinions among her fans. However, after reportedly causing a spike in voter registration with her first foray into political activism, the 29-year-old says that her new music will help further her agenda of getting people out to the polls.

“I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made,” she told German outlet RTL in an interview (via Elle). “I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do.”

In October, Swift broke her political silence in a lengthy Instagram post ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. In it, she encouraged her 112 million followers to vote for Democrat Phil Bredesen for the Tennessee Senate, and also for Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat who was running for re-election. Her post was also highly critical of Republican Marsha Blackburn.


