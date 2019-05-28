Ramadan Rage – Casualties Exceed 1,000 at End of 3rd Week: 531 Deaths, 556 Injuries

The number of casualties at the hands of radical Islamists during this year’s Ramadan hit a grim milestone at the end of the holy month’s third week, with over 100 attacks in nearly 20 countries that killed 531 people and maimed 556 others, a Breitbart News count shows.

So far this year, jihadis have killed 25 people and wounded about 26, on average, each day since Ramadan began at sunset on May 5. The holy period is expected end at sundown on June 4.

This week, Breitbart News’ tally covers deaths and injuries at the hands of at least seven Islamic terrorist organizations between May 6 and 26.

Of 105 terrorist incidents during the three weeks covered by this report, Breitbart News was unable to determine which group carried out ten that resulted in 25 deaths and 47 injuries. That means authorities have not determined a culprit for only seven percent of the total 1,087 casualties carried out across 17 countries during the first three weeks of Ramadan.

Taliban jihadis remain the most prolific terrorists during the holy month with 40 attacks (165 deaths; 189 injuries), trailed closely by the 33 incidents (156 deaths; 191 injuries) linked to the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL). – READ MORE