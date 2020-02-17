Ilhan Omar Bill Would Let Congress Restrict President’s Power on Sanctions, National Emergencies

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has introduced a series of sweeping foreign policy bills, including one that would let Congress limit the president’s power to place international sanctions and declare national emergencies.

Omar describes the legislative package, titled “Pathway to PEACE (Progressive, Equitable, and Constructive Engagement),” as “a bold progressive vision to rethink the country’s approach to foreign policy by centering human rights, justice and peace as the pillars of America’s engagement in the world, and making military action a last resort” in a press release. “I believe in a world where there are no young girls living through war, and no nations that are being destroyed,” she declared in the statement.

Endless war is not making our country safer. It is costing lives, destroying futures, and damaging our reputation in the world. Today, I’m introducing the #PathwaytoPeace, a new vision for American foreign policy based on peace and diplomacy. https://t.co/TpG8oqk1X7 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 12, 2020

She spoke about the bills at a panel discussion on Capitol Hill Wednesday, framing them as a globalized approach to U.S. foreign policy.

“These sets of bills are not about a single country or singling out one particular country,” said Omar, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “It’s about setting a common set of standards for the world.” – READ MORE

